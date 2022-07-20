Sheep prices are continuing to soften on the back of an oversupply of current season stock and the expectation of a large new season lamb supply.

Yardings, however, were smaller this week.

This could be a sign current season stock is being sold direct rather than being sent to saleyards, where there is reduced demand and therefore less competition for stock being offered.

Wool prices are lower, with the Eastern Market Indicator off 19¢ heading into a three-week break from trade.

One positive for the Australian market is new demand being seen from China, but it does come at a discount to recent market levels.

The debate over how best to handle the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia continues, with Australia sending one million vaccine doses to help combat FMD.

Australian cattle markets this week have been relatively steady, with the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator off 9¢/kg.

Western Australian cattle feedlots are very quiet due to the seasonality of the market.

This will likely remain until the new season in September-October, and will mean price levels could be relatively undefined until then.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: weaner steers 616¢, weaner heifers 450¢. Yearling steers 450¢, yearling heifers 422¢.

● SA market indices: yearling steers: 482¢, yearling heifers: 550¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, Bulls 560¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 615¢, Black Angus British X: 595¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

To contact buyers and for more price information, please log in to the Agora Livestock Markets app via the Agora Livestock website.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.