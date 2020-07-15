Search
Boyanup Sale report, July 14

Countryman
Boyanup saleyards.
Boyanup saleyards.

Tuesday, July 14

Yarding: 180

Change: -29

Boyanup saleyards yarded 180 head of cattle, down 29 head, on Tuesday, July 14.

Values eased on heavy cows by up to 30¢/kg with heavy bulls remaining equal.

The remainder of the yarding was very mixed while values remained firm on last week.

Medium prime steers between 400 and 500kg, sold to a top of 290¢/kg to remain equal.

Medium prime heifers in the same weight category sold from 252¢ to 302¢/kg, back 15¢ to 20¢/kg.

Heavy cows more than 520kg sold from 250¢ to 260¢, back 25 to 30¢/kg.

Heavy bulls more than 600kg sold from 200¢ to 230¢/kg, back 20¢ to 25¢/kg.

Store cows sold from 190 to 226¢/kg, back 15¢ to 20¢/kg.

Bulls for the boat trade or feeder market sold for 370¢/kg, to remain equal.

