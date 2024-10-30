There’s been ongoing pressure from buyers locally due to the increasing of store and trade lambs supplies versus capacity in the system. However, east coast buyers have added significant support to the market.

So whilst our local buyers are struggling to take more bookings, there is markets for larger lines that people are willing to send east.

In NSW, good trade lambs are in short supply for this time of year and as a result we’re seeing prices above $8.50/kg HSCW.

For store lambs, 35kg-40kg crossbreds are trading around $3.50 and Merinos at about $2.50.

With good trade lambs becoming increasingly expensive, and the spread between mutton and lamb widening, processors are starting to look at increasing the amount of mutton in their programs.

For cattle, live export markets are cranking up again and prices have increased back to $3 for high-grade Brahmans out of Queensland.

WA Feeder Lamb Orders (4 deck minimum, prices indicative until confirmed with buyer). Starting bids:

· XB store lambs: 30kg-38kg $2.80

· XB Store Lambs: min 38kg $2.90

· Merino lambs: min 28kg $2.00

· Merino lambs: min 35kg $2.40

· Merino lambs: min 40kg $3.00

· Shedder lambs: min 34kg $2.80

To enquire about bookings please contact Rob Kelly on 0483 929 988.