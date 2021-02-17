Katanning prices showing strength

WA processor bids for sheep and lambs were stable last week with bids remaining at 580¢ for hoggets and mutton, 720¢ for crossbred lambs and 700¢ for Merinos.

Katanning prices showed some strength with prices increasing $5-10/head for ewes and lambs.

East coast markets were also well supported with processor bids around 800¢ for lambs, 660¢ for hoggets and 600¢ for mutton.

The wool market closed the week down 10¢ at AUD1275¢.

In US terms it was actually stronger at the end of the week but FX more than offset this.

East coast goat markets were stable with processors well above 900¢.

In WA, though, prices eased again with BRM lowering its bid by 35¢ to 720¢. Depot prices have been flat with bids remaining around 400¢ liveweight across the east coast.

In the cattle market, processors continue to struggle to find stock.

Public processor bids have been generally unchanged, but supermarkets are now contracting stock at 800¢ in some categories.

The export market was more active last week with new orders.

Northern slaughter steers are bid 390¢, bulls at 380¢ and cows at 280¢. Southern export markets were generally flat with the exception of unjoined Jersey export steers increasing to $1300/head out of Victoria.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100-day grain fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 490¢, Black Angus British X: 480¢, Wagyu X Angus: 660¢, Flatbacks 445¢, Brahmans 435¢.

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers 390¢, bulls 380¢, heifers 360¢, cows 280¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢, British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

Wagyu (Qld, liveweight): 950¢ fullblood, 900¢ purebred and F2-F3 800¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

