Katanning Regional Saleyards report, July 8

Countryman
Katanning Regional Saleyards.
Camera IconKatanning Regional Saleyards. Credit: Bob Garnant

Wednesday, July 8

Yarded: 5091

Change: -1593

Lamb: 2991

Change: -1093

Sheep: 2100

Change: -500

Numbers were down for a total yarding of 5,091 sheep and lambs at Katanning on July 8.

The yarding was dominated by store lambs with prices easing mainly on quality offered and softer demand.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of $190/head.

Ewes eased again with two major processors still out topping at $159 while young ewes sold to a top of $144/head.

Light weight store lambs under 12kg cwt eased $10 selling from $45 to $72/head.

Air freight weights under 16kg cwt sold from $69 to $120 and from $110 to $145/head for heavier under 18kg cwt.

Light trade weight lambs including Merinos sold for $140 to $163 while heavier tradies sold for $166 to $183/head.

Extra heavy weight lambs returned $190/head.

Young merino ewes sold to restockers from $126 and processors paid from $75 to $144/head depending on weights.

Mutton eased up to $40 on some lines with heavy ewes selling from $100 to $146, while the medium weight ewes returned from $80 to $139/head.

Store ewes sold for $75 to $112/head.

Heaviest wethers sold from $100 to $150 and lighter weights made $91/head.

Young wethers made from $50 to $95 for weights under 18kg cwt and from $100, up to $140/head for the heavier weights.

Rams sold to processors from $20 for older store rams to $110/head for heavy merino rams.

Ram lambs sold from $120 to $183 for heavy weights and from $65 to $100/head in a wide range of lighter weights.

