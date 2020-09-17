Katanning Regional Saleyards report, September 16

Wednesday, September 16

Yarding: 8409

Change: +1203

Lamb: 3409

Change: -297

Sheep: 5000

Change: +1500

Katanning Regional Saleyards penned a total of 8409 sheep and lambs last Wednesday, September 16, up approximately 1,200 head.

The yarding was dominated by mature sheep with prices fluctuating on quality and demand finishing down on most categories.

A pen of extra heavy wethers carrying fleece topped at $150 while best ewe mutton types reached $142/head.

Lamb prices eased on quality and demand with heavy weight lambs selling to $132 and new season lambs topped at $118/head.

New season light weight lambs made from $72 to $118/head.

Old season air freight weight lambs under 16kg sold from $60 to $85 and from $75 to $114/head for heavier types under 18kg cwt.

Trade weight lambs including Merinos sold from $100 to $132 while the heavier lambs returned from $120 to $125/head.

Young Merino ewes sold to processors from $100 to $121, while restockers picked up the balance for $40 to $93/head depending on quality.

Mutton eased from $10 to $20 overall with reduced demand from processors.

Extra heavy ewes sold from $120 to $135/head.

Heavy ewes over 24kg cwt made from $100 to $142 carrying fleece and medium weight ewes and boners sold from $78 to $129/head carrying a fleece.

Light weight ewes made from $25 to $85/head.

Mature wethers sold from $125 to $150 for heavy weights and lighter weights made from $60 to $94/head.

Young hogget wethers returned $89 to $125 for the heavier weights, while stores and lighter weights sold from $45 to $49/head.

A large selection of rams on offer saw prices ease for heavy younger rams selling to processors from $50 to $99, while mature rams and stores returned $20 to $40/head.

Heavy ram lambs made from $103 to $124 and light weights sold from $76 to $88/head.