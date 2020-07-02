Mt Barker Regional Saleyards report, July 2

Yarding: 1534

Change: 717

Numbers were up for a total yarding of 1,534 head of good quality cattle at Mt Barker today, July 2.

With conditions still dry in the south east a quality yarding of young cattle were offered as well large numbers of heifers and cows.

Light weight weaner steers topped at 446¢ while quality

yearling Angus heifers purchased as future breeders topped at 392¢/kg.

Grown heifers were keenly sought selling to a top of 370c and a good line up of cows saw prices top at 310¢ while heavy bulls topped at 282¢/kg.

Grown steers weighing between 500 and 600kg sold for 320¢ and lighter weights made 286¢/kg.

Grown heifers weighing over 540kg sold from 278¢ to 340¢ and under 540kg weights made from 300¢ to 370¢/kg.

Heavy weaner steers gained selling from 418¢ to 430¢ while lighter weights sold from 418¢ up to 446¢ averaging 430¢/kg.

Weaner heifers returned from 336¢ to 386¢ for weights over 280kg and from 268¢ to 380¢/kg for lighter weights.

Yearling steers made from 384¢ to 442¢ for lighter weights and from 378¢ to 390¢/kg for over 400kg weights.

Yearling heifers returned 250¢ to 392¢/kg depending on quality.

Heavy prime cows eased 7¢ on last week selling from 240¢ to 310¢ while the medium weight cows gained selling from 274¢ up to 282¢/kg.

Boner cows made from 220¢ up to 262¢ and stores made from 208¢ to 302¢/kg.

Heavy bulls gained on last week selling from 260¢ to 282¢, medium weights made from 228¢ to 260¢ while the light weight bullies sold from 240c to 350c/kg depending on quality.