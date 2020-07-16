Mt Barker Regional Saleyards report, July 16

Thursday, July 16

Yarding: 736

Change: -205

Numbers were down at Mt Barker for a total yarding of 736 head of mixed quality cattle on Thursday, July 16.

No trade steers were yarded and the bulk of grown heifers were not finished.

Young steers gained in all categories with increased demand while female lines and mature cattle eased with processors choosy on purchases of the latter.

Light weight weaner steers topped at 448¢ while light weight Angus heifers topped at 378¢/kg.

Heavy cows topped at 272¢ to finish 13¢ easier and heavy bulls sold to a top of 274¢/kg.

Yearling steers gained 20¢, selling from 422¢ to 446¢ for weights under 400kg, and from 438¢ to 440¢/kg for lighter under 330kg weights.

Yearling heifers returned from 330¢ to 370¢/kg depending on quality.

Medium weight weaner steers were up 14¢ selling at 436¢ to 438¢ while lighter weights sold from 380¢ up to 448¢ averaging 433¢/kg.

Weaner heifers returned from 352¢ to 370¢ for weights more than 330kg and from 300¢ to 378¢/kg for lighter weights.

Grown heifers weighing over 540kg sold from 250¢ to 298¢ and under 540kg weights made from 260¢ to 342¢/kg.

Heavy prime cows eased selling from 232¢ to 272¢ while the medium weight cows sold from 238¢ up to 264¢/kg.

Boner cows made from 206¢ to 248¢ and stores made from 220¢ to 230¢/kg.

A line of murray grey cows, depastured with bulls, made from 262¢ to 270¢/kg to restocker buyers.

Heavy bulls eased 28¢ on last week selling from 220¢ to 274¢ while the light weight bullies sold from 260¢ to 320¢/kg depending on quality.

Cows and calves offered sold from $1,725 to $2,025/unit.