Mt Barker sale report, July 9

Yarding: 941

Change: -593

Numbers were down for a total yarding of 941 head of mixed quality cattle at Mt Barker on Thursday, July 9.

Prices were mainly firm on last week with just a softening of some lines following last weeks highs.

Light weight weaner steers topped at a record 460¢ while light weight Angus heifers topped at 382¢/kg.

Heavy cows saw prices top at 290¢ while heavy bulls topped at 276¢/kg.

Heavy weaner steers remained firm at 430¢ while lighter weights sold from 385¢, up to 436¢, averaging 429¢/kg.

Weaner heifers returned from 320¢ to 366¢ for weights over 330kg and from 310¢ to 382¢/kg for lighter weights.

Yearling steers made from 320¢ for plain stores up to 448¢ for lighter weights and from 330¢ to 438¢/kg for over 400kg weights.

Yearling heifers returned 250¢ to 356¢/kg depending on quality.

Grown steers weighing between 500 and 600kg sold from 300¢ to 350¢ and lighter weights made from 330¢ to 362¢/kg.

Grown heifers weighing over 540kg sold from 328¢ to 338¢ and under 540kg weights made from 284¢ to 348¢/kg.

Heavy prime cows were firm selling from 262¢ to 290¢ while the medium weight cows sold from 254¢, up to 298¢/kg.

Boner cows made from 230¢ to 240¢ and stores made from 220¢ to 225¢/kg.

Heavy bulls eased 2¢ on last week selling from 260¢ to 276¢, medium weights made from 236¢ to 316¢ while the light weight bullies sold from 250¢ to 340¢/kg depending on quality.