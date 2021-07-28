Annual WeedSmart Week is set to give farmers heads-up

Weed-identifying technology, spray automation, new research into crop competition and the first-hand experiences of some of WA’s most progressive grain growers will be part of an innovative, three-day WeedSmart Week program in August.

It will be the sixth annual event facilitated by WeedSmart, an industry-owned initiative committed to delivering practical, scientifically based information that promotes the use of multiple on-farm management tools to encourage more crop and fewer weeds, and sustainable herbicide practices.

The event will be held in Esperance, starting with a practical information forum on August 17, followed by two days of farm visits, where growers and agronomists can see different approaches to weed management.

GRDC crop protection manager — west Georgia Megirian, said this year’s WeedSmart Week would offer growers and advisers insights into effective use of pre-emergent herbicides, the latest in spray technology, summer weed control and crop competition research.

“One of the highlights of the event will be a series of farm tours through the Esperance region, which will showcase how local growers are tackling challenging regional weed issues,” Ms Megirian said.

WeedSmart Week will feature a mix of presentations from growers and agronomists sharing on-farm experiences of various weed control strategies.

Bungalla Farms owner and Tammin farmer Brad Jones will share his experience with SwarmBot and spray technology, while Esperance farmer and WAFarmers grains section president Mic Fels will talk about his experience with crop competition strategies.

Kondinin Group research manager Ben White will discuss spray and harvest weed seed control machinery.

Farmanco agronomist Brent Pritchard will speak about rotating and mixing crop chemistries, Farm and General agronomist Greg Warren will speak about summer weed control, and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research officer Tom Edwards will discuss soil amelioration, with plenty more speakers lined up.

Ms Megirian said WeedSmart week was a unique opportunity for grain growers to hear from those at the forefront of Australian weed and herbicide resistance research, as well as see best practice weed management at farm level.

“Weed management is one of the most significant costs for growers in terms of yield losses and money spent on control,” she said.

“The GRDC recognises the impact weeds have on profitability and makes significant investments on behalf of grain growers into research targeting weed control and herbicide resistance.

“WeedSmart Week is designed to help growers and agronomists stay informed about new research and development and to make informed weed management decisions on their farm.”

To find out more, or to register, visit the WeedSmart website.