WA grain farmers have defied predicted odds of falling winter crop production with canola and barley planting levels soaring thanks to recent rainfall events.

The increase in canola and barley planting in WA comes despite a predicted 9 per cent drop in winter crop production for WA.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences’ June report revealed that despite an anticipated decrease in winter crop production across the country, it was expected it would be the sixth-highest year on record at 24.9 million hectares.

ABARES said Australia was forecast to expect improvements in production despite ongoing dry conditions in WA, Queensland and NSW, and was characterised by a variation of cropping conditions across cropping regions.

“Hotter-than-average conditions and limited rainfall during autumn have lead to low levels of soil moisture across northern cropping regions, which has discouraged some planting, especially for high-risk crops such as canola,” the report said.

“Dry autumn conditions are expected to have discouraged some growers from committing to their full planting conditions.

“Conditions have been very favourable in Queensland, NSW and southern WA, reflecting above to very much above average early autumn rainfall that continued to improve soil moisture profiles.

“The conditions have provided an excellent start to the winter cropping season.”

WA cropping regions have between a 35 to 50 per cent chance of receiving rainfall between June and August according to a three-month rainfall outlook by the Bureau of Meterology issued on May 22, and are expected to produce 5.08MT of barley and 2.54MT of canola.