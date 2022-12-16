Two years ago, some thought a 20 million tonne harvest was a pipe dream for WA and its harsh farming landscape.

Now, the State’s 3900 grain farmers look set to smash last year’s record 23.4Mt harvest with the latest industry predictions bumped up to an unbelievable 24.7Mt.

The latest industry forecast, compiled by the Grains Industry Association of WA on December 15, has predicted a bumper crop of 13Mt of wheat, 6.25Mt of barley, 4.24Mt of canola, 565,000 tonnes of oats, 620,000 tonnes of oats, and 72,000 tonnes of pulses including chickpeas and field peas.

GIWA crop report author Mike Lamond said it had been a “year to remember” for the State’s grain farmers, both due to the bumper yields and unseasonal weather ahead of and during harvest.

“Grain yields in some cases are the best ever, and in most cases, growers’ average paddock yields are higher than last year, which was a record tonnage for the State by a fair margin,” he said.

The biggest contribution to the record crop is expected to come from farmers in CBH Group’s Kwinana Port Zone, with 11.86Mt of grain expected to be harvested, followed by Albany at 5.13Mt, Geraldton at 4.06Mt and Esperance at 3.69Mt.

The forecast was bumped up from last month’s 23.7Mt prediction.

With WA’s harvest running several weeks later than normal, the total harvest tonnage will not be known until mid-January – leaving what Mr Lamond said was “some uncertainty” around the total.

“The very wet southern Albany and Esperance port zone may not come in with all the tonnes expected due to the likely impact on lodged crops and head loss on final harvested yields,” he said.

Canola and lupin yields have been particularly exceptional, while barley yields and quality have been solid everywhere except for the southern region where leaf diseases took hold and yield was lost.