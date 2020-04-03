Applications open for GRDC’s western region panel

The chance to contribute to Australian grains research and on-farm profitability is being offered to primary producers, industry stakeholders, scientists and others involved in the agricultural sector.

Applications are open for positions on the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s western region panel.

The regional panels provide a critical link between growers, the research community and the GRDC and play an important advisory and strategic role helping to guide GRDC investments across the research, development and extension spectrum.

Successful applicants will take up the part-time positions from September 1 and appointments will be for two years.

GRDC managing director Steve Jefferies said the regional panel system helped ensure that GRDC’s investments delivered gains in profitability to Australian growers by helping to draw out and prioritise local, regional and national industry issues.

“The GRDC’s primary focus is improving grower profitability and we all know there are many factors, both on and off farm, that influence growers’ returns,” Dr Jefferies said.

“The regional panels play an important role in sourcing feedback from growers and industry about regional production constraints, as well as opportunities, and bringing that information back to GRDC to help guide investment direction.

“Diversity within these panels is an integral part of the system’s success so each is comprised of primary producers, agribusiness practitioners, scientists and the GRDC’s executive managers with provision for other industry experts.”

GRDC western region panel chair Darrin Lee, who is also a Mingenew grain grower, said his roles as a panel member and then chair had provided him with the opportunity to add value to and give back to the agricultural industry, which was very satisfying.

“Agriculture has given me a lot over my working career, so it’s great to be able to reciprocate,” Mr Lee said.

“As a panellist, you are there to contribute and to share your knowledge and expertise, and it does require a time commitment.

“This commitment, however, is from my perspective very rewarding and well worth it – I have had the opportunity to have a direct impact on the grains industry and to meet some amazing people.

“You have influence in ensuring the GRDC’s significant research, development and extension budget is directed to ensuring Australian grain growers can achieve enduring profitability.

“I have had unique opportunities to be involved with significant events such as the GRDC’s Grains Research Updates and Farm Business Updates, and to collaborate with researchers and other respected and talented people at both a State and national level.

“Being a regional panel member is also very valuable for personal development and makes you a stronger and better leader within your own local community.”

Applications for the western region panel close on Wednesday, April 15.