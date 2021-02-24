The Australian Grain Industry Conference will present its free AGIC Asia conference on March 3 in a virtual format translated into three languages.

The conference — hosted by Grain Trade Australia — will have conference sessions available in English, Bahasa and Vietnamese.

Speakers will discuss Australian grain market drivers, trade policy and market access, and the quality of the 2020-21 Australian grain crop.

Grain Trade Australia chief Pat O’Shannassy said interest in grain had never been higher.

“With the large crop just harvested, Australia will have high quality exportable supplies available for all markets,” he said.

“Global grain markets are very competitive, and now as an industry, Australia’s position is about strengthening customer relationships and delivering a high-quality product.

“AGIC Asia is an important opportunity to engage with our key trading partners and customers.”

Austrade chief executive Tim Beresford will open the event, while major storage operators from WA, South Australia and the east coast will talk about crop quality.

There will also be technical sessions from AEGIC on improving utilisation of Australian wheat and barley in dairy, pig and poultry rations.

It will also focus on the health benefits of whole grains and burgeoning protein demand across Asia with insights from Singapore-based Mizuho Bank senior vice-president Jean-Yves Chow.

Mr O’Shannassy said the program would give delegates information about market drivers, growth and value-adding opportunities.

The virtual format follows the successful AGIC Asia virtual conference in 2020.

Grain Trade Australia is a national trade organisation with more than 270 members ranging from family businesses to large trading/storage and handling companies.

Grain Trade Australia hosts the conference in partnership with Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre and law firm HFW.

Complimentary registration is available for delegates via AGIC Asia website.