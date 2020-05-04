Search
Biggest wheat cargo ever loaded at Port of Albany sets sail

Countryman
The MV STAR JENNIFER is loaded with 57,400 tonnes of wheat at the Port of Albany.
Camera IconThe MV STAR JENNIFER is loaded with 57,400 tonnes of wheat at the Port of Albany. Credit: Garry Newbey

The biggest wheat cargo ever loaded at the Port of Albany departed the CBH’s Albany Terminal last weekend.

The MV STAR JENNIFER was loaded with 57,400 tonnes of wheat last week and departed the Port of Albany for China on Saturday, May 2.

CBH chief operating officer Ben Macnamara said the successful loading of the historic shipment was a significant achievement, particularly given the challenging circumstances faced as a result of COVID-19.

“To successfully record our largest ever wheat shipment out of the Albany Zone during this challenging period while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions is a fantastic achievement for our Albany team,” he said.

“CBH is committed to providing a world-class storage and handling system for our growers, and this is a great example of its strength and agility in action during this unprecedented time.”

Countryman

