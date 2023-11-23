A blessed harvest is playing out at Quairading, where the Hayes family are about midway through their barley and wheat program — despite some minor rain delays.

The family pulled up stumps on harvest and turned their attention to repairs after 10mm fell on Monday, November 13 – adding to a 3mm shower the day before.

Camera Icon Harriet Hayes, 1, in an oat crop at Quairading. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

On the header this year is family patriarch Greg Hayes, while son Braden is in the chaser bin and truck driver Dick Canova is carting grain to the local Quairading CBH bin.

After finishing barley at the end of October, they turned their attention to wheat and are expecting harvest to be wrapped up at the start of December but potentially before.

Greg said the family was feeling “pretty good” about harvest and fortunate compared to other parts of the State, with farmers in other parts of the Wheatbelt recording 40mm downpours at the weekend after dry conditions during the year.

“We had a wet start in March and April, and that has got us through...we had about 160mm in total for those two months,” he said.

“We have just been going steady with harvest…but are making the most of the break (after the rain) to do a few repairs.

“We should be back into it pretty quickly.”