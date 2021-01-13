Board pair retain positions unchallenged

CBH’s two top board bosses have retained their seats after going unchallenged in the recent member director elections.

CBH board deputy chair Natalie Browning (District 3) and chair Simon Stead (District 5) faced no competition by the close of polls on January 4.

The pair will be officially reappointed at CBH’s annual general meeting on February 25, which marks the end of their three-year terms.

Ms Browning, who was first elected to the board in 2018, runs 6400ha at Kondinin. Mr Stead crops and runs stock at Cascade and Dalyup, and was first elected to the board in 2015.