Deliveries of grain are declining across the State as the pace of harvest continues to slow, with WA growers offloading 1.2 million tonnes in the latest seven-day period — down from 1.3Mt the week prior.

The State’s total now stands at 11.77Mt according to CBH Group’s latest crop report, released late Monday.

Farmers in the Albany and Kwinana South port zones contributed the bulk of the weekly total, with 509,000 and 385,000t respectively.

Harvest is now almost finished in the Esperance, Kwinana North and Geraldton zones, which received 145,000, 134,000 and 18,000t respectively.

With deliveries now trickling into the system and receivals “noticeably declining in every zone”, CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said the grain handler was preparing for the end of harvest.

“With most growers still on track to wrap up harvest before Christmas, we have started closing sites and reducing operating hours across the network,” he said.

“On Christmas Eve, the small number of remaining sites that we expect to still be open will close for grower receivals at noon, and reopen Wednesday, December 27 as per normal.”

Sites that remain open after December 27 will close for grower receivals on Sunday, December 31, and reopen on Tuesday, January 2.

Mr Daw urged farmers to check CBH Group’s CDF app to confirm opening hours for their local sites.

“On behalf of CBH, I want to say a big thank you to growers, transporters, contractors and regional communities for their support over the past year and wish them a safe and happy Christmas and New Year,” he said.

The Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest forecast estimated the State’s farmers would harvest a total of 14.5Mt this season — a far cry from last year’s 26Mt record — of which CBH expects to receive about 13.7Mt.

As of Monday morning, the Kwinana South zone had received the biggest share with more than 2.9Mt, followed by Albany (2.8Mt), Esperance (2.4Mt), Kwinana North (2.2Mt) and Geraldton (1.4Mt).

“There was a slight decrease in tonnes received this week compared to last week in the Kwinana South zone,” a CBH spokesman said.

“Though fairly low, oat receivals remained consistent. Receivals of canola and lupins were minimal but did still come in during the week.

“The amount of barley being received is dropping, while wheat is still coming in steadily.”

The majority of grain coming into the Albany zone has been wheat, with barley and canola deliveries slowing.

Wheat is also dominating receivals in the Esperance zone, though loads of barley and canola are still trickling in, and field pea and lupin deliveries remain low.

In the Kwinana North Zone, receivals have reached 91 per cent of the 2.4 million tonne estimate, but are expected to fall about 100,000t short of that figure. All deliveries are now wheat.

Wheat made up the majority of deliveries in the Geraldton zone last week, where most growers have finished harvest.

“Mingenew remains open for outloading, with minimal tonnes being received,” CBH said.

“Carnamah, Narngulu and Geraldton Grain Terminal are still open with reduced hours.”