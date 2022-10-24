WA’s main grain handler CBH Group has appointed Michael Byrne as the new independent director of its board, with Alan Mulgrew set to retire after eight years.

Mr Byrne has extensive strategic, operational and marketing experience with a background in international logistics and transportation.

He is the former managing director of transportation and logistics company Toll Group, with previous roles including chief executive of Coates Hire and Linfox.

Mr Byrne is also currently a non-executive director of National Intermodal Corporation, Sydney Airport Aviation Alliance, Ausgrid, NSW Ports and Peel Ports UK, as well as a Senate member of the University of WA.

CBH chair Simon Stead welcomed Mr Byrne to the new role, saying he would “broaden the skills and experience of the board”.

“CBH greatly values the experience of our independent directors, whose abilities complement those of our member directors,” Mr Stead said.

“Michael brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience in the logistics sector to the board, which will add great value to our co-operative.”

Mr Byrne will begin the three-year term at the conclusion of the co-operative’s next annual general meeting on February 17 when his position will be ratified by members.

Mr Stead thanked Mr Mulgrew — who is a member of CBH’s audit and risk management and network and engineering committees, as well as a CBH board-appointed director of Interflour Group Pte Ltd — for his service.

“Alan’s contribution to the co-operative has been significant, “ he said.

“His dedication to CBH and delivering value for the growers of WA has been significant, particularly through his contribution and extensive experience in infrastructure as CBH continues to expand and enhance its network.

“On behalf of the board, I thank him for his service and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Mr Mulgrew will step down at CBH’s February AGM.