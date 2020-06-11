Chance to help in frost research

Australia’s biggest grains research organisation plans to hire three frost extension facilitators to help promote proven frost mitigation strategies.

Last month, GRDC revealed plans to appoint three frost extension facilitators across Australia — one for each of its three regions — to improve growers’ knowledge about frost research.

It also launched a search for individuals or groups to “work closely” with the facilitators to get the message out about existing frost mitigation techniques.

An expressions of interest document on the GRDC website shows it has put the call out for grower groups, advisers, researchers and anyone else involved in agribusiness.

Those people or groups would help the frost extension facilitators to “maximise outreach” of existing research information to growers in frost prone, major winter cropping regions.

Those helping the frost extension facilitators would also be paid.

GRDC extension and communication senior manager Luke Gaynor said frost caused national losses of at least $400 million a year in wheat crops alone.

“The overall objective of the new investment is to provide growers in frost-prone areas with the knowledge, confidence and ability to implement the latest, best management practices to minimise the impact of frost on their profitability,” he said.

“It will continue to extend and apply local relevance to the known research outcomes of the GRDC’s considerable frost investment portfolio.”

The facilitators and those helping them would work on a GRDC investment called “applying current knowledge to inform grower decision-making to mitigate the impact of frost”.

Mr Gaynor said the investment had been identified as a result of analysis by GRDC revealing that immediate opportunities exist in further extending existing proven research outcomes relating to frost.

“However, in addition to frost extension, the GRDC continues to have a strong focus on identifying new areas of future research and development and this investment will facilitate discussion that will help inform these approaches,” he said.

GRDC released a tender for the three frost extension facilitator roles last month and plans to announce successful candidates next month.

Its website says respondents must be a single legal entity or recognised firm of partners and they must submit a proposal to be evaluated by GRDC.

To apply for a frost extension facilitator position, visit https://bit.ly/36lM1w6.

To submit an expression of interest to help communicate the frost extension facilitators’ work, visit https://bit.ly/2ZqDVRB.

EOI proposals must be sent by email to tenders@grdc.com.au by June 30.