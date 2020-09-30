Crops are hitting paddocks at Mid West farms as swathing kicks off, with WA growers poised to start an early harvest within weeks.

Some farmers at Geraldton and Yuna have started swathing barley and canola in the past fortnight, a week or so earlier than usual.

A dry and warm September meant the crops turned quickly and growers have started to swath — cutting the crops and placing them in windrows before harvest.

But it will be at least 10 days before headers are rolled out at farms near Geraldton, and about a month in parts of southern WA.

Geraldton farmer Warren Treasure made a start to swathing his 200ha barley crop on Tuesday, about a week earlier than last year.

He plans to start swathing canola this weekend and harvest the swathed crops in about two weeks’ time, before starting to direct head his wheat crop in a month.

Mr Treasure said the Fleet barley crop he was swathing matured early after a dry September.

While swathing canola is more common, Mr Treasure decided to swath his barley because it had grown tall and was starting to “lodge over” as the stems buckled.

“We are expecting average yields this year ... I’m a lot happier than I was in July when it was incredibly dry,” he said.

“We had good rain in August, but not a lot since.”

After producing 11.2 million tonnes of grain last harvest, WA farmers are expected to harvest 14.5m tonnes this year.

About 2.1m tonnes of that is expected to come from CBH’s Geraldton Port Zone — the smallest tonnage predicted out of all five of CBH’s port zones in WA.

The shining light of the Geraldton Port Zone are areas close to the coast, where some growers say they are on track to harvest-above average yields.

Camera Icon Geraldton farmers Warren Treasure and Nathan Treasure, 8, with Mactaggart Ag employee Daniel Marangon, Farmac & Mc owner Colin Mactaggart, and Mactaggart Ag owner Joeb Mactaggart. Credit: Justine Rowe

Many farmers inland of the Midlands Road are on track for a below-average harvest, with some of the driest areas including Bonnie Rock (157mm), Beacon (221mm), Carnamah (211mm), and Canna (188mm).

At Yuna, Belinda Eastough expects an average to below-average harvest across her 4500ha farm, after a slow start to swathing last Friday. She had swathed 100ha of her 800ha canola crop by Tuesday, with plans to harvest the crop within two weeks before starting to direct-head cereals in a month.

Ms Eastough, also a part-time agronomist with Elders, said her crops were “set up well” with nearly 50mm in a single rainfall event in August, but had struggled since.

She described the year as a “rollercoaster” after reseeding 480ha of crop when it was blown during a windstorm in May.

Yuna has recorded 266mm of rain this year, with that figure shrinking to 209mm north and 206mm east of the town.

“The crops were looking good at the end of August and we were expecting an above-average to average year,” Ms Eastough said.

“The harsh finish really affected it. In mid-September we had three days over 30C in a row, which caused a lot of shock to the crops.

“Patches of the crops went white, showing signs of drought stress, and they won’t yield well.”

Contractor Joeb Mctaggart said canola swathing was becoming less common in the Geraldton Port Zone but swathing of other crops was becoming more popular.

He started to swath Mr Treasure’s barley crop on Tuesday, cutting 50ha of barley that day with plans to finish early next week.

He runs his own contracting business Mactaggart Ag and works closely with his father Colin Mactaggart’s business Farmac & Mc to swath, cut hay, and harvest.

He believes swathing crops rewards farmers in the long term.

“Normally we would be swathing about 4000ha a year of canola, but now a third would be canola, a third would be barley, and a third would be lupins,” Joeb said.

“You can use swathing as a weed-control tool. You can spray it as you are windrowing it, and pick it up with destructors and get a better weed-kill.

“Windrowing and then burning the stubble will help get rid of the rye grass and weed burden.

“It is hard to say what will happen this year ... there are some really good barley good crops near Geraldton, but you don’t have to go far for it to drop off.

“People are feeling they should harvest about average in the Geraldton region this year.”