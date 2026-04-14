Grain Producers Australia chief executive Colin Bettles has stepped down from his leading role, handing the reins over to former Cattle Council chief Duncan Bremner.

Raised on a mixed farming enterprise in central west New South Wales, Mr Bremner will settle into the role as of April 27 this year, with more than two decades of agricultural advisory and leadership experience.

GPA chair Barry Large said Mr Bremner would bring significant agricultural leadership experience to the organisation.

Camera Icon Former GPA chief executive Colin Bettles. Credit: LinkedIn

“Duncan is a great addition to GPA and we look forward to reinforcing our passionate and proactive advocacy work and representation under his guidance,” he said.

“He will be looking to get his feet under the desk later this month, and I also look forward to connecting him with our stakeholder network.

“The number of applicants and high calibre of those wishing to work with GPA in the CEO role was heartening, and we thank everyone for their efforts and interest.”

Mr Bettles took over the leading grains role in May 2021 after an extensive career with roles in journalism, media advisory, and communications.

He made headlines in 2024 when he was found partially conscious on a footpath in San Francisco with serious head injuries that left him in an induced coma.