Grains Australia is on the hunt for oat enthusiasts and experts to form its first national oat council as the new group powers on with bringing together industry “good functions” nearly two years after it was created.

The national group — which already has a wheat council and barley council — launched applications this week, calling on people with skills and experience in oat research, breeding, production, trade and storage, grain handling or processing and consumers.

The oat council is one of several commodity councils being established by Grains Australia to represent and provide advice to the Board on behalf of individual grain commodities including barley, oilseeds, pulses and wheat.

The purpose of Grains Australia’s commodity councils is to provide advice to help guide the organisation’s strategic direction consistent with its delivery of its three key pillars — classification, trade and market access, and market information and education.

Grains Australia finalised its wheat and barley councils after a merger with Barley Australia and the integration of Wheat Quality Australia.

Formed in 2020, Grains Australia aims to manage classification, market access, and marketing information and education to enhance the industry’s competitiveness and profitability.

The new oat council will have responsibility for overseeing Australia’s oat classification system, identifying oat industry trade and market access priorities and any requirements for oat industry market information and education.

Grains Australia interim chief executive Andrew Young said the group was looking for people from across the breadth of the Australian oat industry that could provide sound and strategic advice on the industry’s unique needs and priorities

Applicants are invited to fill out the EOI form online at the Grains Australia website before 5pm Friday, September 16.