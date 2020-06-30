Grains research network changes name, shifts online

Grains Research Development Corporation’s Regional Cropping Solutions Network has been renamed in a bid to simplify and better reflect its purpose.

The group, founded in 2011, was renamed renamed GRDC Grower Network on July 1.

There are five GRDC Grower Network groups in WA, broken up into five port zones — Geraldton, Kwinana West, Kwinana East, Esperance, and Albany.

Each port zone Grower Network group has 12 farmer members who meet twice a year to discuss GRDC’s research, development and extension priorities.

GRDC grower relations manager — west Jo Wheeler said the network had been renamed to better reflect the purpose and role of the groups.

“GRDC Grower Networks will continue to be a very effective way for the GRDC to engage with growers and other stakeholders, to capture constraints and opportunities that impact grain growers’ profitability,” she said.

“GRDC Grower Network members will continue to comprise growers as well as other industry stakeholders.”

There are also three Grower Network groups in GRDC’s Southern Region, representing three key production zones — low, medium, and high rainfall.

Its annual winter forums, usually held in several grain growing locations, have been called off due to COVID-19.

An online feedback portal was established instead, with direct input into GRDC’s research, development and extension through an online feedback form.

GRDC Grower Network groups co-ordinator Julianne Hill, pictured, who was recently re-appointed to her role for another five years, said the online feedback would “form part of the discussion” when the five Grower Network groups met in July and August.

“This will provide the GRDC with more detailed information and ensure that any RD&E projects developed hit their targets,” she said.

Contact Ms Hill at grdcgrower network@gmail.com or phone 0447 261 607.