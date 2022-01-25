The Grains Research and Development Corporation’s annual Perth industry forum has switched to a virtual format this year as uncertainly lingers over COVID-19 restrictions in WA.

GRDC’s 2022 Grains Research Update will be held online on February 21 and 22, with the free event showcasing the latest research, technology, market development and management innovations aimed at improving productivity and profitability in the grains industry.

Those who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund, while revised program and registration details will be published soon on the GRDC website.

GRDC senior regional manager – west, Peter Bird, said the forum was an important event for growers, advisers, researchers and industry service providers to connect and share insights and knowledge.

“The 2021 record breaking season has left the bulk of growers and the grains industry generally in a great position to look at opportunities to invest in further improvements to increase the sustainability and profitability of farms and the industry,” Mr Bird said.

Camera Icon GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird, at Kojonup. Credit: Rowan Maddern / Supplied

He said the late change in format posed a “considerable challenge” for organisers but health and safety was paramount.

“In the last week we have seen very low but consistent transmission of COVID-19 in the community,” Mr Bird said.

“We have seen in all other States of Australia how quickly case numbers can increase, and in a month’s time when the updates are due to be held, our situation might look very different.”

Additional themed sessions will be available throughout March, while the scheduled Regional Updates forum has been postponed to July/August.

Additional presentations will also be recorded and released during and after the Perth online forum, with recordings to be available online as ongoing resources for participants. Visit www.grdc.com.au/events for more information.