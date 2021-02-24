Silo art survey to quantify social and economic value

Their towering beauty is hard to miss, but a team of researchers is trying to quantify exactly what Australia’s 40-plus pieces of silo art mean to regional communities.

Griffith University has been monitoring the increasingly popular trend of silo art, which has breathed life into once-plain grain silos and turned them into public displays.

Researchers this month launched the first national survey designed to provide independent and public information about the impacts of the silo art movement.

The survey aims to capture the perspectives of people who live among silo art and who visit the art.

There are six painted silo sites in WA, all created through a four-year collaboration between grain handler CBH and Perth-based organisation FORM called the PUBLIC Silo Trail.

The first in the Trail, eight painted silos at Northam, became the first silos painted in Australia — kickstarting a nationwide trend.

Advertised as WA’s biggest art gallery, the PUBLIC Silo Trail also includes large-scale paintings on Western Power’s electrical transformer boxes and four schools in Katanning.

The painted silos include Northam (2015), Ravensthorpe (2016), Merredin (2017), Albany (2018), Newdegate (2018) and Pingrup (2018).

The final silo painting in WA was in Pingrup in 2018, with CBH and FORM deciding to end the project that year.

Researchers Amelia Green and Scott Weaven, of Griffith University’s department of marketing, said silo art was well-known for attracting tourists.

The pair believe the research will shed light on different aspects of silo art’s short and longer-term value.

“Regional Australian communities and local government are currently unable to draw upon a body of sound evidence,” Dr Green said.

“Our project will address this issue.

“Every community group, tourism officer and council in Australia will be able to access the findings of this research.”

The online survey takes about 20 minutes to complete and can be accessed by visiting prodsurvey.rcs. griffith.edu.au/prodls200/index.php/ 889133?lang=en.