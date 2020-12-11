Three WA farmers have been elected to the GrainGrowers National Policy Group from a record field of 10 candidates, including eight from WA.

Frank O’Hare (Cunderdin), Judith Foss (Bruce Rock) and Tracy Lefroy (Moora) were

announced this morning to represent the organisation’s Western Region, which represents growers in WA and South Australia.

South Australian farmers Damien Sommerville (Spalding) and Tristan Baldock (Kimba) were also appointed to the group.

A record field of 10 candidates put themselves forward for the role, including a record eight WA candidates and two from SA.

While Ms Foss, Mr O’Hare and Ms Lefroy were appointed, incumbent Mingenew farmer Paul Kelly missed out.

Other unsuccessful WA candidates included Scott Uppill (Tammin), Royce Taylor (Lake Grace), Murray McCartney (Geraldton), and Dan Sanderson (Grass Patch).

GrainGrowers’ National Policy Group is made up of 15 farmers, with five from each of the GrainGrowers’ three regions: the Western Region (SA and WA), southern region (southern NSW, Victoria and Tasmania), and the northern region (northern NSW and Queensland).

The group works to determine GrainGrowers’ policy positions and represents the views of farmers on national issues affecting the grains sector.

GrainGrowers chair Brett Hosking said it was encouraging to see so many growers put themselves forward for the roles.

“This year has seen a record number of candidates standing for the Western Region, with each representative bringing a wealth of experience and interest in the grains industry,” he said.

“The selected candidates will be excellent representatives on national issues on behalf of their fellow growers in the region.

“Thank you to everyone who stood for election, it’s great to see the enthusiasm and passion growers have for their industry and we appreciate all the members in the Western Region who took time to vote during a busy harvest.”

Mr Hosking said some of the policy issues the group would focus on next year included international trade challenges, ensuring industry and government approaches to climate change and sustainability were grower-focused, and getting the right government policy settings to allow the grains sector to drive Australia's economic activity post COVID-19.

To find out more, visit the GrainGrowers website.