WA’s 8.5 million tonne wheat crop is set to make up 30 per cent of a softer national harvest as farmers start to roll headers into paddocks and the country’s wheat yield forecast continues to fall. Nationally, Australian farmers are expected to produce 26Mt of wheat in 2023-24, with the figure – quoted in the USDA’s latest production report – down 32 per cent compared to last year. WA farmers started harvest in earnest this month after soil moisture availability for their crops fell off a cliff in August, from nearly 30 per cent soil moisture to just 20 per cent. Wheat yields in WA are expected to hover at about 1.83 tonnes per hectare, with about 4.7 million hectares of wheat planted across the State – well down on the 8 million hectare average. The national wheat harvest is expected to span across 12.6 million hectares, down 3 per cent on last year, with yield predicted to average 2 tonnes per hectare. The USDA report revealed Australia’s wheat prospects slowly but steadily declined throughout the season after favourable rainfall in April was followed by very dry conditions in May. “Favourable rains returned in June for most growing regions, however, July and August turned unusually dry,” the report said. Winter crops, including wheat, entered flowering or reproduction in late August in the major producing states but declining soil moisture began to stress the crop during this critical period. Meanwhile, national canola production is forecast to hit 5.1Mt, down 38 per cent on last year’s record. WA is the nation’s canola-growing powerhouse, traditionally producing 38 per cent of the Australian crop – with a forecast 2.26Mt canola harvest across 1.84 million hectares his year. The USDA report also revealed global wheat consumption was expected to soar to record highs in 2023-24, exceeding global production and forcing many major exporters to dip into wheat stocks. “The 2023-24 global wheat ending stocks are forecast to reach the lowest level since 2015-16 due to consistent global demand with reduced production from major exporters,” the report stated.