Farmers, grain handlers and harvest casuals won’t have to worry about getting their heads around any major new standards for grain deliveries this harvest after a review determined there was no need for immediate change.

The Grains Industry Association of WA recently wrapped up a three-month review investigating whether the State’s delivery standards were fit for both purpose and customer requirements ahead of WA’s upcoming grain harvest.

GIWA revealed the final industry notice this month, saying there would be no “material changes to tolerances for WA grains standards for the 2021-22 season”.

However, CBH will hold a new trial this year to try to determine what rogue items are getting into WA’s lupin deliveries, with each delivery to be analysed for “seeds or foreign material”.

Trial results will be delivered to GIWA’s standard review committee next year, in time for it to determine whether there should be any new tolerances for lupin deliveries.

Minor changes also set to be introduced ahead of the 2022-23 harvest include alterations to the wording in standards for barley, oats, triticale, chickpeas, lentils, faba beans, field peas and lupins.

For each, wording about heat damaged, bin burned, or mouldy grains will be changed to “severely damaged grains”, while any referrals to “bin burnt” will be changed just to “burnt”.

GIWA executive officer Peter Nash said the small changes aligned to existing terminology for barley and wheat standards in WA, as well as Grain Trade Australia’s national standards for all grains.

A new quality parameter to align with GTA standards will also be introduced for the 2022-23 harvest, with a limit on foreign material of 0.1 per cent in malt barley and 0.2 per cent in feed barley, by weight.

Mr Nash said the review showed that the market was largely content with WA’s grain standards.

“The process aims to address and refine standards to make sure the grain we is fit for purpose for our customers,” he said.

“The key message is that there is no change for this season.

“The trial with CBH is really to get an understanding of what is within the lupin material and to ensure the lupins delivered are meeting market requirements.”

Just two submissions were received during the industry consultation period, one in March and one in April, relating to oats and barley, and lupins respectively.

GIWA works in collaboration with the State’s two bulk grain handlers, CBH Group and Bunge, to set grain standards in WA.

It supports GTA which sets national wheat grain standards, Australian Oilseeds Federation which sets national oilseeds standards, and Pulse Australia which sets national pulse standards.