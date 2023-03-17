The Buller family of Monterey Murray Grey and Angus stud in Karridale hosted their 31st annual production sale resulting in a top-price of $25,000.

The sale, held on March 7 and conducted by Nurtrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered a total of 87 bulls with 76 sold for an average price of $9888, down $2426/head on last year when 78 bulls sold for a stud record average price of $12,314.

Keeping current values in context, this year’s sale with “the best line-up ever offered” was still well ahead of the 2021 result, when 37 bulls sold for an average price of $7270.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said the Monterey catalogue offered an exceptional line-up of quality bulls.

“Bulls sold to a wide variety of buyers throughout WA and the Eastern States who were selective on their particular interests,” he said.

“It was a solid sale that continues progressively to offer a good genetic selection of both top end Murray Greys and Angus bulls.”

The Angus catalogue offered 43 bulls with 36 sold to a top of $25,000 and average price of $9972 while the Murray Grey line-up offered 44 bulls with 40 sold to a top of $23,000 and average price of $9812.

The sale topper, Monterey Sentry S53, a 990kg 21-month-old Angus bull sired by Millah Murrah Tex K37, sold to Dean and Deanne Scott, who trade as Silverlands Stud Farm in Bridgetown.

Mr Scott said S53 had great weight-for-age and would go to work in his family’s 600 Angus breeding herd mainly consisting of Monterey bloodlines.

“He will go over a nucleus of 60 mature cows to breed herd bulls and replacement females,” he said.

Monterey co-principal Gary Buller said S53 was one of his top picks.

“He has lovely nature who exhibits thickness, length and depth coupled with softness and a B+ butt profile,” he said.

Long-time repeat buyers David and Venise Richardson, who trade as Gypsy Hill Trust in Chittering secured the $16,000 equal second top-priced Angus bull, Monterey Sandman S28.

Mr Richardson said he selected S28 for its moderate size to breed replacement females in a herd of about 130 Angus breeders.

He also secured two Murray Grey bulls for $14,000 and $11,000 to go over cows and heifers to maintain a pure herd of 70 breeders.

“I have always liked the Murray Greys, but the market is very strong with Angus,” he said.

The other $16,000 Angus bulls were secured by Witchcliffe account JL & S Brooks and Cranbrook account Mararwa Farms while the volume buyer of three Angus bulls to a top of $12,000 and average price of $9000 was Boyup Brook account Yondalee Farms.

Demand for Murray Grey bulls lifted slightly this year to nearly equalised average prices with the blacks, helped with a few strong top-prices.

The $23,000 top-priced Murray Grey bull, Monterey Skipper S244, was secured by Gadgarra Murray Grey stud co-principals Terry Leary and John Contarin of Lake Eacham in Queensland, in their first purchase of a Monterey bull.

The 18-month-of-age 826kg bull was sired by Monterey Nixon and out of “up and coming elite female” Monterey Magnolia Q224.

Mr Leary said they visited Monterey recenly and liked S244 for its structure and how freely it walked plus it represented complete outcross genetics.

“We sell bulls to pastoralists to use in cross breeding with mostly Bos Indicus types, but other breeds as well,” he said.

“This bull was our first pick — he looked to be the better type for our requirements.”

Mr Buller said S244 was the youngest in the sale with a lovely head, excellent carriage and terrific weight for age and walks effortlessly.

The $20,000 second top-price Murray Grey bull, Monterey Sandman S33, sold in partnership to US buyer Christine Sponsellar, of WestRidge Murray Greys in Idaho, and the Grant family of Lindsay Murray Greys in Coleraine, Victoria, through AuctionsPlus.

Ms Sponsellar said she partnered with Craig Grant to have S33 collected for use in Australian and the US.

“There is a lot to appreciate about this bull and we think he will complement our program nicely,” she said.

“He has style and presence and carries his muscle frame effortlessly — his sire is still quite impressive at nine years of age.”

Volume buyer was Nick Forrester of Kanandah Station in Kalgoorlie, who secured five Murray Grey bulls to a top of $15,000 and average price of $11,400 and one Angus bull for $13,000.

“We secured Murray Greys that were suitable for the station with good structure integrity and reasonable calving ease,” he said.

“They have to be good on their feet and not overly muscled.”