A Darkan-bred Poll Merino ram exhibited by the King family, of Rangeview stud, was awarded Supreme Champion Animal of the Show at the 50th Wagin Woolorama.

The competition, that puts up the three supreme grand champions from the cattle, Merino and Poll Merino and British and Australasian sections brings a new element of across breeds comparison to the show ring.

It was launched in 2021 when the Thompson family, of Boyup Brook, won the best animal title with their Venturon Charolais cow exhibit, Let’s Elope, that was judged against an Angenup Merino ram exhibited by the Norrish family, of Kojonup, and a Leween Poll Dorset ewe exhibited by the Shepherd family, of Narrogin.

Camera Icon Exhibiting their supreme exhibits from the Cattle, Merino and Poll Merino, and British and Australasian sections, were Southend Murray Grey studmaster Kurt Wise, with calf handler Jayne Thompson, Rangeview Poll Merino studmaster Jeremy King, centre, and Goldenover Suffolk studmaster Ray Batt. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

This year, the Rangeview ram that was earlier judged Supreme exhibit of the Merino section was judged against a Southend Murray Grey cow exhibited by the Wise family, of Katanning, and a Goldenover Suffolk ram exhibited by the Batt family, of Cuballing.

Judge Graeme Curry, who was the commentator at the Merino and Poll Merino judging, said all three animals were outstanding exhibits.

“The cow has a beautiful udder and excellent top-line and is faultless with her calf-at-foot,” he said.

“She is is very feminine and is doing everything she needs to do to carry her calf.”

Mr Curry said the Suffolk had plenty of muscle, bone and scale with excellent make and shape.

“The young ram looks to have a great outlook with its sirey head — it screams production and has everything a meat sheep should have,” he said.

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool man, the Poll Merino ram represents a modern Merino with beautiful shape, clean white and bright wool and has length of body that is well-balanced.

“The easy-care ram will breed true to type and it’s my pick for the supreme win.”

Mr Curry said it was a privilege to judge the competition and he congratulated all the exhibitors on the outstanding quality they presented at Woolorama.