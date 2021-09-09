A 19-month-old Angus bull, bred in NSW, sold for an Australian record top-price of $280,000 on September 2, surpassing the record of $225,000 set in July.

Millah Murray Rocketman R38, offered by the Ross and Dimity Thompson, of Bathurst, was sired by MM Paratrooper P15 — the sire which sold for $160,000 to Munglinup-based Arkle Angus stud, at the Thompsons’ sale in 2019.

“This was the first set of P15’s calves to come on the market,” Mr Thompson said.

“Paratrooper semen sales are breaking all records with global orders on back supply by several thousand straws.”

In all, 43 Paratrooper sons averaged a staggering $46,900 at this year’s sale.

The sale offered and sold 118 bulls for an Australian record average price of $34,221/head.

It grossed just more than $4 million, which is a record for a single vendor bull sale in Australia.

The buyer of MM Rocketman R38 was Brooklana Angus, of Dorrigo, NSW, with ABS Australia securing semen marketing rights after some lengthy negotiations with the new owner.

Brooklana Angus stud co-principal Rodger Pryce paid an Australian record price of $190,000 for MM Prue M4 in 2017.

Mr Thompson said three bulls will be crossing the Nullarbor.

One to Arkle Farms, one to Black Tara Angus stud, at Allanooka, and one to Spring Hills Estate Angus, at Boyup Brook.