More than 350 of WA’s best Bos Indicus bulls will go under the hammer at three venues over three days from April 5 to 7.

The Bos Indicus sales, conducted by Nutrien Livestock, will bring a diverse range of genetics with an offering of 104 Santa Gertrudis bulls, three Sangus bulls, 230 Droughtmaster bulls and 12 Brahman bulls.

Nutrien Livestock Geraldton agent Richard Keach said the three sale venues would attract northern pastoralists and regular supporters from WA’s agricultural regions.

“We are expecting buyers from all areas of the State,” he said.

Kicking off the run of sales, the Hasleby family at Northampton-based Biara Santa Gertrudis stud will host their 17th annual sale on-property on April 5 at 1pm.

The Haslebys have catalogued 98 Santa Gertrudis bulls, three Sangus bulls along with 18 Santa Heifers and 12 Sangus heifers.

Guest vendor Wendalla Santa Gertrudis stud will offer six bulls at Biara.

Breaking new sale ground at Jurien Bay, the Mutton family’s Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud will host its Fieldhouse inaugural on-property sale with an offering of 90 bulls on April 6 at 2pm.

The stud is located at 879 East Jurien Road, 9km east of Jurien Bay.

By kind permission, two studs will offer bulls at the Mutton family’s new sale complex including the Teakle family, of Oakvale Brahman stud, who have 12 bulls catalogued.

Dick Vincent’s De Grey Park Droughtmaster stud will catalogue four bulls at the sale.

To top the round of sales off, the Thompson family, of Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud at Gingin, will host their inaugural Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale with an offering of 136 bulls on April 7 at 11am.

The stud is located at 78 Beattie Road, west of Gingin.