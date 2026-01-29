Arkle Angus is on the move, relocating operations from Munglinup to Yelverton to enhance the stud’s development, along with plans to host two bull sales this year across two venues.

Stud principal Siobhan Cowan said the aim of the move near Margaret River was to consolidate Arkle’s embryo transfer efforts and bring the operations closer to the family home.

“To help with the transition, we have chosen to split the 2026 sale across two venues,” she said.

“We will no longer conduct an on-property sale in Munglinup. Instead, this year we will host an Esperance sale in conjunction with Allegria Park Angus stud principal Andrew Kuss on March 12 in Esperance, after hosting our on-property sale at Rosa Brook on February 25.

“We sincerely thank Mitchells Transport for allowing us to hold our Esperance sale at its yards in the township.”

Open Day

Ms Cowan said in preparation for the new sale location, Arkle hosted an open day on-farm in Yelverton on January 22 to allow viewing of its new stud location, along with the bulls to be offered at the Rosa Brook sale.

“Our two semen sires Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Alpine 38 Special S021 were available for viewing alongside two of our donors that have sons in the sale including WLHN38 and WLHM66,” she said.

Bull sale

Ms Cowan said the Arkle team were excited to introduce a remarkable line-up of bulls including inaugural sons from three of the stud’s top donor cows.

“Notable sires include Millwillah Jaal and Alpine 38 Special, two outstanding bulls we acquired in 2022, plus Millah Murrah Paratrooper alongside our new AI sires, including Alpine Real Deal and Connealy Craftsman,” she said.

“As in previous years, we are offering bulls from our embryo transfer program, combining exceptional maternal pedigrees with top-notch sire lines.

“Our bulls have had meticulous care to ensure they look impressive on sale day and are well-prepared to thrive in paddock conditions across Australia — we remain dedicated to delivering the highest-quality Angus genetics to WA and beyond.”

Ms Cowan said Arkle’s commitment was well beyond just offering mere numbers.

“We implement a rigorous selection process that prioritises structure, fertility and docility across our entire stud herd — the very same principles we apply to enhance the development of our own commercial breeding herd,” she said.

“We invite producers to explore this year’s selection of bulls and look forward to welcoming them at one or both sales.

“For those unable to attend in person, a comprehensive library of photographs and video footage will be available on our website and AuctionsPlus.”

To find out more, contact Siobhan Cowan, at 0438 709 940, William Solway at 0437 551 874 or Peter May at 0428 766 003.

Stud and commercial - breeding

Ms Cowan said Arkle Angus aims to build its commercial breeding operation and remain dedicated to the genetics of its stud herd.

“Our strategy focuses on building a major commercial Angus breeding operation alongside our stud herd, utilising the highest-quality maternal genetics to accelerate the building of a top-tier commercial herd,” she said.

“This involves meticulous selection of optimal maternal and paternal genetics, and advanced embryo transfer and artificial insemination techniques to incorporate targeted genetics throughout our commercial breeding program.

“By joining forces with our finishing operations, we can assess the effectiveness of our breeding strategy through the quality of the beef produced.”

She said this approach allowed Arkle to continually refine its herd genetics to align with the evolving preferences of consumers and retailers.

“This valuable insight and strategy advantages will be shared with producer clients who adopt Arkle Angus genetics,” Ms Cowan said.

“In 2025, in collaboration with Richard and Liz Hall at Golden Arm Genetics, our breeding strategy delivered over 650 top-quality ET calves for our commercial herd.

“Thriving in favourable seasonal conditions on the south coast of WA, these calves showcased their genetic potential with outstanding results.”

Ms Cowan said the heifers from this program, along with those from the past two years’ ET and AI initiatives, would form the cornerstone of Arkle’s future commercial herd.

“We are thrilled to have three generations of our own ET and AI-bred females and are pleased with the quality of those selected for ongoing breeding,” she said.

“By leveraging these advanced breeding techniques, Arkle Angus ensures that both its stud and commercial breeding herds consistently maintain the highest-quality genetics.

“Our commitment to superior genetics is reflected not only in the physical traits of our cattle but also in their performance metrics.”

Ms Cowan said this integrated approach allowed Arkle to produce cattle that thrive in diverse Australian environments, and provided clients with resilient adaptable animals that help enhance and improve any herd.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to surpassing industry standards and delivering exceptional value to our clients,” she said.

Commercial herd - finishing

Beyond Arkle’s stud operations, the focus was on delivering high-quality, grass-fed cattle year-round from its finishing property, Coronet Hill, near Condingup, east of Esperance.

“Currently in its third year of operation, we plan to deliver approximately 2500 finished grass-fed steers and heifers this financial year, with expectations for significant growth in the coming years,” Ms Cowan said.

“This year, we will transfer around 1200 of our own-bred weaners to Coronet Hill and supplement them with weaners purchased from local WA producers.”

Ms Cowan said to give back and strengthen producer relationships, Arkle actively purchased their bull client’s weaners.

“Producers interested in participating in this program, please reach out to me at 0438 709 940 or Peter May at 0428 766 003,” she said.

“Arkle Angus extends its deep appreciation to all the local producers who have supported and continue to support our commercial Angus breeding and finishing operations.”