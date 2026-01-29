The Kupsch family of Allanooka-based Black Tara Angus stud are proud to present a quality line-up of 20 Angus bulls at the Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday, March 5.

On offer will be the first Black Tara bulls sired by record price holder Coonamble Showtime S42, that sold for $106,000 in 2023.

Seven Showtime sons will be catalogued, including lot 3, Black Tara Vindication V59, a young sire that Black Tara co-principal Brad Kupsch believes will “catch the eye”.

These sons will be put up with progeny from other sires including S Rite Time, Millah Murrah Paratrooper R2, Rembrandt, and Montana Elevation.

An M Elevation son, Black Tara Thunderstruck T44, topped the 2024 Gingin Bull Sale at $25,000.

Mr Kupsch said this year’s sale team showed exceptional muscle and thickness, with great depth of flank and body.

“We aim to keep the muscle and type in our cattle, and this year is no exception,” he said.

“The depth of body in the Showtime sons exemplifies our breeding objectives.

“The thickness on him is unreal — he has a real presence about him, puppy-dog quiet, exemplifies the thickness and muscle of his sire, and is backed by a powerful female in R50.”

Mr Kupsch said the sons Montana Elevation would present well — this sire was purchased at the record breaking 2021 Millah Murrah sale.

The Tara bull sale team and some of the stud sires including powerhouse Black Tara Uppercut U40 will be on display at the Kupsch family’s on-property open day on Friday, February 13, from 1pm.