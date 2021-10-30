Queensland lotfeeder Barbara Madden is the new president of the feedlot industry’s peak body, the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association.

Ms Madden,who is financial controller of her family’s Smithfield Cattle Company,was elected to the top job at ALFA’s annual general meeting on October 21.

She replaces outgoing president and fellow Queenslander Bryce Camm, who retired from the role after finishing a three-year term.

Former Wonga Plains Feedlot manager Amanda Moohen is the new treasurer, while Grant Garey and Paul Vogt were re-elected as vice-presidents.

Four new council members were also elected: Lake Preston Feedlot senior operations manager Lucy Morris (WA); Australian Country Choice Feedlots manager David Bailey (Qld); Stockyard Lot Feeders people and culture manager Lauren McNally (Qld); and Elders Killara Feedlot manager Andrew Talbot (NSW).

Speaking at the AGM, which was held online this year, Mrs Madden thanked retiring councillors Tony Batterham and Trevor Hinck before welcoming their replacements.

“The election of four new councillors will positively help us continue to represent the interests of members and innovate and improve the association to help members drive further growth and development in the Australian lot feeding sector,” Ms Madden said.

In his final president’s report, Mr Camm — who now holds the title of immediate past president — said it had been a successful year for ALFA despite various challenges.

He cited several achievements including the announcement of major policies such as the ALFA Shade Initiative, which encourages feedlots to pledge to provide cattle under their care with access to shade by 2026.

ALFA, in partnership with MLA, also launched grainfedbeef.com.au to showcase the attributes of the grain fed beef production system and help promote the feedlot industry.

ALFA also launched Feedlot TECH: an online training, education and careers hub to showcase feedlot industry careers, and provide better access to training and professional development.

“The past twelve months has continued to be challenging in dealing with the global pandemic, however the association has learned to adapt, and we are proud of our efforts and our ability to continue to deliver value to the lot feeding community,” Mr Camm said.