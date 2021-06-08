Beef campaign partners with Olympics

A new beef campaign featuring Australian Olympic and Paralympic athletes aims to spotlight the nutritional value of beef as the leading choice of protein.

Meat and Livestock Australia domestic market manager Graeme Yardy said the campaign, Feed Your Greatness, was produced to instil confidence in Australians to feel good about eating beef for its nutritional credentials.

“It aims to position beef as the leading choice of protein for a healthy balanced meal,” he said.

“This year, with the Australian Olympic and Paralympic partnership, beef has an opportunity to reach an audience on a mass scale with one of the largest sporting events in the world,” he said.

“We know Australians take great pride in putting Aussie beef on their tables.

“Our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic teams allows us to put the nutritional benefits of beef on centre stage.”

Mr Yardy said with its unmistakable flavour and superior quality, MLA was proud of the fact that Australia produces some of the best beef in the world.

He said the campaign’s TV advertisement would feature Australian Olympian and reigning world champion Javelin thrower, Kelsey-Lee Barber, pictured.

“It takes a light-hearted approach to show personal greatness, something that can be fed with the natural source of protein in beef,” Mr Yardy said.

“An integration with channel Seven will extend the TV activity across the Olympic and Paralympic Games period.”

Mr Yardy said videos featuring Rugby sevens Olympian Lewis Holland and Sassy Chef Catering owner and executive chef Sarah Jackson along with athletes consuming beef would also run across relevant placements on YouTube throughout the Olympic Games.

“The campaign connects with consumers via digital screens in retail environments and in gyms,” he said.

“All path-to-purchase advertising and point-of-sale material will feature a beef nutrition message and meal inspiration to help drive in store purchase.

“Australian beef’s social channels will promote the activity with bespoke social content, along with healthy recipe ideas and engaging infographics that can easily be shared.”

Mr Yardy said additionally, an influencer partnership with a focus on popular athletes, fitness and expert dietitians would share their stories of enjoying eating beef as part of a healthy balanced meal.

“Independent butchers will run a consumer promotion throughout June encouraging the purchase of lean beef and release a content series featuring well known media personality Jessica Rowe showcasing three healthy beef recipes to enjoy,” he said.

“MLA’s food service team will partner with Australian Venue Co featuring over 100 pub venues across Australia to include healthy beef dishes on the menu from June, supporting beef’s nutritional message on point-of-sale material.”