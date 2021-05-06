The Australian beef industry’s biggest conference is under way with more than 100,000 visitors at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Beef Australia 2021 chairman Bryce Camm said he expected the big crowd would gain an appreciation of an industry that is enjoying its best farm gate returns while it continues to move towards sustainability.

“This year, we added a new tech yard venue featuring agricultural technology and innovation,” Mr Camm said.

He said the new venue was loaded with remote sensing technology and innovative products specific to the Australian beef industry.

“The display is an outstanding array of both established and emerging businesses, both practical and virtual technologies that we think will be the future and driving force of our Australian beef sector,” he said.

“The application and the merger of technology and its relationship with sustainability is another part we are featuring here at the tech yards.”

Mr Camm said a feature of Beef Australia would be the launch of the Australian Beef Industry Sustainability updates.

“We have more than 70 talks and seminars throughout the week and through a virtual network,” he said.

“We are being forthright with confrontational topics open to floor.

“They are open to the wider community and ourselves as an industry to advance and go forward. Culturally, this industry is always looking for the next opportunity, it’s always trying to be on the front foot and it is always ready to be honest and have that conversation to the wider community around the sustainability and the safety and health and the great reputation that high-quality beef has.”