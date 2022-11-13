The University of WA is mustering beef producers and pastoralists to take part in a research and development project aimed at increasing adoption of on-farm innovations in livestock management.

Participants will undergo a one-hour interview to share their insights on issues associated with decision-making and factors affecting producers’ choice of markets.

UWA Associate Professor Fay Rola-Rubzen, who is leading the project, said the goal was to understand key profit drivers along the supply chain to enhance profitability and maximise productivity.

“We are seeking beef producers of WA’s northern or southern beef production systems to participate in our research project aimed at improving decision-making and raising awareness of the profitability of different management strategies and market choices,” she said.

The project is a partnership between the UWA Institute of Agriculture, Meat and Livestock Australia and the MLA Donor Company.

It is part of the BeefLinks project — a four-year research partnership delivering an integrated R&D program for WA’s production systems to achieve profitable, consistent and sustainable beef yields matched to consumer expectations.

Professor Rola-Rubzen said it was vital to involve producers early in the R&D process.

“This has shown to improve the relevance of findings and increase adoption of new tools and practices,” she said.

“This is why the UWA agricultural economics team is drawing on producers to ground truth and validate our research endeavours early in the process, with adequate time to address the feedback to ensure any tools, guides and best-practices are well aligned and useful to livestock producers.”

Interviews will be conducted from November to January.

To participate, email Centre for Agricultural Economics and Development manager Tammie Harold via tamara.harold@uwa.edu.au or submit an online registration form.