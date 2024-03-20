Beyond the Saleyards: WA lamb buyers flushed with supply

The WA market remains void of significant interest from local buyers due to the their increased number of bookings from the influx of Merino lambs.

Multiple east coast buyers are actively looking in WA for lambs, hoggets and mutton.

Eastern States’ prices have eased for mutton during the past fortnight, with prices mostly back below $3/kg hot score carcase weight.

Hoggets remain in the $3.70 to $4.20/kg HSCW.

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

For those selling into this market, it is an alternative outlet for some of the red tag animals that were expected to go into the live export trade.

Spot prices for lambs on the east coast have eased to around $6/kg HSCW but forward contracts remain strong.

Whilst we have a strong oversupply of lambs at the moment, the forward prices are in excess of $7.50/kg HSCW.

Based on this, the expectation for large supplies of lambs appears limited to the current few months.

After a few weeks of cattle prices being pushed lower, there does appear to be some demand opening up again.

There are live export orders into April for heavy steers and bulls at between $2.70 and $2.80kg HSCW.

For processor and feeder markets, prices have strengthened for Meat Standards Australia cattle and heavier types between 0 and 2-tooth cattle.

All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores.

Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.