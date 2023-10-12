A strong desire for Monarch 384 bloodlines drove the top-price ram for Rainbows Rest SheepMaster Stud, Dongara, to a record $12,000 during its second annual ram sale after starting operations in 2021.

The Crabb and Reed families, which jointly operate the stud, bought the $90,000 elite sire in 2021 from Albany, to a WA and SheepMaster breed record price, which has begun paying dividends for the stud.

There were 21 Monarch-sired rams on sale at the Carnamah Showgrounds ram shed on October 5, along with rams sired by Apollo, Zerk and Syndicate — with 50 maiden stud ewes also yarded.

Nine registered buyers vied for the top bloodline, with AuctionsPlus on the phone for three online bidders, including one from Cobar, New South Wales.

The top-priced ram was bought by Ryan Smith of Baboo Pastoral Co, Green Range, who followed it up with successful bids on seven other rams to a total of $36,900.

The $12,000 ram was in lot two and was the heaviest in the shed at 110kg live weight, with an eye muscle depth of 43.0 and fat content of 7.4.

Mr Smith said he was “chasing the Monarch genetics” to bolster his own SheepMaster stud and commercial flock, which he started in “the last couple of years”.

While Baboo Pastoral Co runs about 10,000 Merino ewes and Ultrawhites, the SheepMaster flock includes 1800 commercial ewes and 100 stud ewes.

“We’re looking for sheep quality,” Mr Smith said.

“The Monarch bloodlines provide that.”

Rainbows Rest stud director Geoff Crabb said he was “very pleased with the sale” results, which averaged $2774 per head in the ram section, while there was a total clearance for the ewes, to a total sale of $160,400 under the hammer.

Mr Crab said considering the climatic conditions affecting the State, as well as the sheep industry’s issues, the sale was well supported.

“They were chasing the Monarch bloodlines — the investment in him has proven to be a good decision,” he said.

Mr Crabb said it was also great to sell two rams into NSW for $7100 and one to Liz and Peter Williams of Mogumber Plains SheepMaster Stud, Mogumber, for $4600.

Volume buyers were PenAgri Farms, Arrowsmith, which purchased 26 rams under the hammer for $44,700, with a top of $3000 for a Monarch-sired ram at lot 23.

Camera Icon PenAgri Farms, Arrowsmith, representatives Daniel Hester and Luke Crabb, who were volume buyers at the sale — purchasing 26 rams under the hammer for $44,700, with a top of $3000 for lot 23. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

PenAgri Farms buyer Daniel Hester said they liked the SheepMaster breed and were in the process of transitioning to running them as the main sheep type on-farm.

“It’s a case of management,” Mr Hester said.

“In the tough years they do well and they are self-shedding, which reduces the management.

“We are getting serious, and in the next two years we will have transitioned over to them.”

Camera Icon Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry in full swing at the Rainbows Rest SheepMaster Stud ram sale on October 5, at Carnamah. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said considering the seasonal conditions across the Mid West region, the sale was “fantastic”.

“The rams and ewes were well presented and in good condition,” Mr Curry said.

“The support was excellent considering it is a new breed, and a new stud, and only their second sale.

“The two top price rams were outstanding.”

Mr Curry said the catalogue presented a strong commercial focus throughout.

Camera Icon Elders livestock agent Tom Page, and Dongara-based Dorper and SheepMaster farmers Justin, Ellouise, Ruth and William Rowe in front of the 50 maiden stud ewes they bought during the sale for $30,000. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

The 50 maiden ewes made $30,000 and were all bought after some strong bidding by Dongara based Dorper and SheepMaster farmers Justin and Ruth Rowe for an average of $600 per head.

The Rowes also bought five rams during the sale totaling $8300, with a top of $2300.

Ms Rowe said they “came to buy the ewes” and picked up the rams as well.

She said they were chasing some strong “bloodlines to add to our flock”.

Other buyers included Crystal Ridge, from Mokup, which bought five rams for a total of $14,600, while John Cunningham of Morawa bought two rams for $5500 in total.

Butt Farms, The Lakes purchased three rams for a total of $7500.

Rainbows Rest SheepMaster Stud ram sale

Offered: 71

Sold: 47

Top: $12,000

Average: $2774

Ewes offered and sold: 50

Top: $650

Average: $600