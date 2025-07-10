Sheep Producers Australia has launched a new online ordering platform for electronic identification tags in a bid to streamline the ordering process for producers.

The system is the first of its kind in industry, and has been described as simple and more affordable than existing ordering systems.

Sheep Producers Australia chair Bindi Murray said the platform, Mob Mate, was developed in partnership with Australian-owned company, Leader Products, in response to research commissioned by SPA in 2023.

She said the research showed producers wanted more control over ordering and better tag pricing.

“We’ve responded by offering a simple, cost-effective online option that supports the people who matter most — producers at the farmgate,” she said.

Previously, producers had to go through local resellers for Leader electronic identification tags or could order eID tags online through various other online resellers.

The launch of the online platform coincides with the recent implementation of a new national traceability system which requires producers to tag all sheep and goats using eIDs by July 1, 2026.

WA saleyards and abattoirs started scanning electronic identification tags on July 1, as part of the staged launch.

From July 1, farmers presenting sheep or goats born after that date will no longer be able to use visual tags, which will still be accepted for animals born before that date, for another year.

Ms Murray said SPA led national efforts to deliver a consistent traceability system and is now providing practical tools to help producers implement it.

“Only a small percentage of sheep tags are purchased online at the moment, compared to almost half of cattle tags,” she said.

“That gap shows the opportunity — by offering producers a digital channel, we’re creating a more resilient, flexible system ready for future demand.”

The new process requires producers to complete a simple registration process online via the SPA website before placing an order.

Future orders are as simple as checking your details and clicking submit.

Ms Murray said the system also had the opportunity to generate funds that would “reinvest in the future of the sector”.

“If there are any profits, they’ll be reinvested into the sheep industry — including vital work in advocacy, biosecurity, and supporting future leaders through mentoring and development opportunities,” she said.