The Bolt family, of Claypans Poll Merino stud in Corrigin, topped the Katanning Stud Merino and Poll Merino Ram Sale at $31,000, setting a personal stud record price for their efforts.

The 20.5 micron ram, sired by Claypans 632 and going back to Old Ashrose Will, stirred plenty of attention at the August 19 sale with Elders conducting the auction.

The buyer was Moorundie Park Poll Merino stud owner Tom Davidson, who flew over from Gulnare, South Australia to attend the expo event.

“The ram is structurally very correct with a proven background and carries silky white medium wool,” he said.

“In the past, I have used semen sires from Claypans and have always found the Bolt family good people to work with.”

Claypans stud founder Philip Bolt said the ram sold for a new stud record price.

“We were very pleased to find such an appreciation for our breeding, especially from such a well-respected breeder in Tom Davidson,” he said.

Overall, the Katanning sale offered 17 rams with 16 sold for an average price of $11,781, which was down $1375/head as compared with last year when 16 rams sold for an average price of $13,156.

Also investing in this year’s sale, the Wise family, of Wililoo stud in Woodanilling secured a 21.5 micron Seymour Park Poll Merino ram for the $20,000 equal second top-price.

Wililoo studmaster Rick Wise said the ram had overall balance and finish.

“The ram has good structure with a soft, white and rich wool,” he said.

“This is the second ram we have purchased from Seymour Park.”

Seymour Park stud co-principal Clinton Blight was encouraged by the Wililoo purchase of the 2-tooth ram sired by Gunallo 295.

Earlier in the expo show judging, the ram was awarded champion March shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram against 14 other class entries.

As the sale progressed, Mr Blight was confident in his bidding securing an well-bred Angenup Poll Merino ram for $20,000.

He said the 18.2 micron Angenup ram with a comfort factor of 99.6 per cent was backed by a proven sire in Morrundie NE073, which will represent outcross genetics for Seymour Park.

Belka Valley stud principals Phil and Robyn Jones, of Bruce Rock, were thrilled with the sale of their highly decorated Poll Merino ram from the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo in July.

The ram, sired by East Mundalla 58, was sold to Canowie Fields stud principal Jason Griffiths of Gairdner for $16,000.

Mr Griffiths said it was the first time he bought a Belka Valley ram.

“I liked the thickness and shape of the ram,” he said.

“It carried a good back end and is very uncomplicated,” he said.

In a late sale entry, the Pickering family of Pyramid Poll stud in Cascade, offered a 20.3 micron ram that goes back to Kamballie 388.

This ram was secured by regular Pyramid Poll buyers Brad and Cass Whiting, of Munglinup.

Ms Whiting said the ram was very even and had good wool coverage.

“He has a wonderful temperament and is good on his feet and legs,” she said.

“We will use him in a nucleus of 200 ewes to breed our own flock rams.”

Other top selling rams included the House family’s Willemenup Poll Merino ram that was secured by Mardo Wells stud principal Gaden Rose, of Dandaragan.

Mr Rose paid $13,000 for his first Willemenup ram.

“I liked the bright white medium wool which is suitable for our environment,” he said.

Elders stud stock agent Preston Clark said the ram sale result was as expected.

“The quality of the rams justified the very respectful values they received,” he said.

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said he appreciated the vendors that supported the sale.

“We also want to acknowledge the buyers, both local and interstate, who made a significant investment in their ram purchases,” he said.