WA’s Milne Agrigroup has been selected as a supplier of Coles Finest Carbon Neutral pork range, which has been launched across the country.

As of this week Coles customers can purchase certified carbon neutral pork from farm to shelf in accordance with the Australian Government’s Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

The announcement comes as Coles kicks off a new campaign championing the great lengths its team members and suppliers go to to provide Australians with the best quality fresh meat, produce, bakery and Own Brand products.

The new pork range is available nationally and includes eight premium cuts such as rib rack, cutlets, schnitzel, diced, leg roast, porchetta, as well as porterhouse and tomahawk steaks.

Coles has worked closely with a Milne Agrigroup who has implemented sustainable practices such as reducing the use of artificial fertilisers, investing in renewable energy and improved soil management practices, resulting in farm emissions that are more than 30 per cent below the Australian pork industry average.

“We’re proud to be launching the Coles Finest Carbon Neutral pork and confident our customers are going to welcome the great-tasting range that has a carbon neutral footprint from farm to shelf,” Coles category manager for pork Ben Beckett said.

Milne Agrigroup has supplied Coles free range and RSCPA Approved pork for more than 10 years and general manager David Plant said he is thrilled to be able to provide customers with a range of pork that’s driven to improve sustainability and animal welfare.

“We’re grateful for the guidance and support Coles has provided over the past few years as we work to reduce emissions on our farms which are now fully off grid, and produce 30 per cent fewer emissions than the industry average,” Mr Plant said.

Camera Icon Margo Andrae of Australian Pork Credit: Supplied by Australian Pork

“This innovative product range by Coles not only helps pork producers innovate on farm and achieve their own sustainability ambitions, but it also delivers a product that is great-tasting and can be enjoyed all year round and at every meal,” Ms Andrae said.

In 2022, Coles became the first major Australian supermarket to launch a certified own brand carbon neutral beef range, which is supplied by more than 17 producers across the country.

In addition to carbon neutral pork, Coles is launching a new campaign that showcases the great lengths its team members and suppliers go to for quality produce, such as MSC certified wild caught banana prawns, relationships with thousands of Aussie farmers that have spanned generations, and partnerships with expert suppliers such as French master baker Laurent Boillon who supplies favourites such as sourdough and Vienna loaves.

Coles head of brand and media Bianca Mundy said the ‘great lengths for quality’ campaign, developed by its agency Smith St, shows Coles team members working together with its network of dedicated farmers, growers, and bakers, all in the pursuit of quality.

“Our ambition is to provide our customers with the freshest and highest quality meat and produce that’s also great value,” Ms Mundy said.

“This campaign shines a light on the incredible effort of our suppliers and team to ensure every apple or cut of meat that makes it on our shelves is the highest quality every time.”

The campaign will run throughout July and beyond and will feature a television commercial, as well as in the Coles Magazine, Coles Radio, coles.com.au and in-store.