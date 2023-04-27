Supermarket giant Coles has rolled out its carbon neutral beef brand to WA stores, a year after the new range was launched in Victoria.

From today, WA customers will be able to purchase five “premium quality” cuts of Coles Finest Carbon Neutral Beef — including rump medallions, eye fillet steak, porterhouse steak, rib eye roast and scotch fillet.

The “industry-leading” range is certified under the Federal Government’s Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard, Coles said in a statement on April 27.

A Coles spokesperson said the company was working closely with 15 producers nationwide — including two WA suppliers — to calculate and reduce on-farm emissions by planting additional trees, using renewable energy, and employing herd management techniques and genetic selection to improve herd health.

Coles senior category manager for beef, Mark Simonis, said the WA roll-out meant the range was now available nationwide.

“From today, customers can purchase five cuts of delicious tasting, premium quality meat, with a zero-carbon footprint,” he said.

“We are also proud to partner with two local farmers who offer a great tasting product that meets our customers’ growing demand for sustainable options in the supermarket aisles.”

The brand is part of the Buy West Eat Best program and carries the Climate Active logo.

WA supplier Ivan Rogers, principal of Tammin-based Kylagh Cattle Company, said he was “really excited” to be involved.

“We have implemented practices to reduce GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions on farm and look forward to this emissions reduction work being enhanced by our collaboration with Coles,” he said.

“We are committed to continuing an 18-year partnership with Coles that will produce quality beef with improved environmental and animal welfare outcomes.”

Coles became the first Australian supermarket to launch its own certified carbon neutral beef product in April last year.

Its own brand scotch fillet was recently awarded 2023 Product of the Year in the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation.

Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong said Coles was “leading the charge when it comes to carbon neutral beef”.

“By working directly with farmers to help them lower emissions and offset carbon, the red meat industry is getting closer towards achieving its target of carbon neutral by 2030,” he said.

A Coles spokesperson said the range was packaged in a recyclable tray made from 90 per cent recycled and plant-based sources.