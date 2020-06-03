Search
Dairy board vacancies

Zach RelphCountryman
Three serving DA board members’ terms expire this year, with elections to fill the roles to be held in November.
Dairy Australia is urging committed industry leaders to put themselves forward for vacant positions on its board.

Incumbents Tania Luckin, a Victorian milk producer, and South Australian corporate advisory specialist Roseanne Healy have indicated they will re-stand for election.

South Gippsland dairy farmer Graeme Nicoll plans to retire from the board.

DA board selection committee chairman Paul Wood said board selection offered an opportunity to make a valued contribution to the nation’s dairy sector.

“The current climate provides a unique opportunity for highly skilled leaders to join Dairy Australia and make a positive contribution to the future of the dairy industry,” he said.

Of the three vacant positions, two must be filled by milk producers and the other vacancy requires a director with skills in agribusiness, innovation and adoption.

