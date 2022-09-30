It’s been a fairy-tale ram showing season for Bruce Rock’s Phil and Robyn Jones, who finished in spectacular fashion winning their first supreme exhibit title at the Perth Royal Show which all started with a golden ram named ‘Slippers’.

It was the icing on the cake when the couple’s autumn shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram was sashed with the purple sash at one of WA’s premier shows on September 25.

The 21.4 micron ram with a comfort factor of 99.7 per cent was sired by East Mundalla 58 (Slippers) — its half brother named ‘Daniel’ was highly decorated at the National Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo in July, taking out the junior champion ram title.

Camera Icon Phil and Robyn Jones of Belka Valley stud in Bruce Rock, exxhibited the Supreme exhibit of the Perth Royal Show. triumphant with their Autumn shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The couple’s dream run brought tears to Ms Jones upon the Perth Royal Show judges claiming Belka Valley’s newest star attraction, the best of all the Merino and Poll Merino exhibits.

Judge Fraser House said the over 1 1/2 year-old ram stood big and square and was well made with “beautiful wool”.

The Belka Valley ram, that was earlier sashed the grand champion autumn shorn ram, stood tall during the supreme judging against five other grand champion award winners

Camera Icon With the Grand Champion Autumn Shorn Ewe, was Grantly and Elise Mullan, of Wickepin, pictured with their children Hugh, 11, Will, 15, and Isla, 9. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

There was the grand champion autumn shorn ewe, a strong wool Poll Merino exhibited by the Mutton family, of Eastville Park stud in Wickepin.

Mr House said the ewe was good on her feet with a thick frame and she carried her wool right down to its points.

Camera Icon With the Grand Champion Poll Merino Ram, was Eldres stud stock agent Nathan King; Hugh Mutton, 11, Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Mitchell Crosby, Eastville Park stud co-prnincipal Grantly Mullan, of Wickepin, and Isla Mullan, 9. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Also vying for the supreme title was the grand champion Poll Merino ram, a full-wool medium wool exhibited by the Mutton family.

Judge Jake Michael, of South Australia said the up-standing ram was big barrelled with good wool and feet with stud sire potential.

Camera Icon With the Grand Champion Poll Merino Ewe, was judges Scott Pikcering, of Cascade, Fraser House, of Gnowangerup, Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Mitchell Crosby, and Belmont Park stud co-principal Raymond Edward, of Wagin. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Edward family of Belmont Park stud in Wagin also were in with a supreme chance with their 20,4 micron strong wool Poll Merino ewe that was earlier sashed grand champion Poll Merino ewe.

Representing the finer end of the supreme potentials was the grand champion Merino ewe, a 17.6 micron superfine exhibited by the Rintoul family, of Tilba Tilba stud in Williams.

Camera Icon With the Grand Champion Merino Ewe, was Tilba Tilba stud co-principals Andrew and Stuart Rintoul, of Williams, judges Scott Pickerin, of Cascade, Fraser House of Gnowangerup, and Jake Michael of South Australia. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Stuart and Andrew Rintoul also had a superfine ram in the supreme judging line-up that was earlier judged grand champion Merino ram.

The Rintouls success at the show gained them most combined points in the sheep and wool classes and most points for a Merino exhibitor.

Camera Icon With the Grand Champion Merino Ram, was Tilba Tilba stud co-principals Stuart and Andrew Rintoul, of Williams, and Allflex agent Sussab Ogle. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Mullan family also were awarded with the group of three rams title with their Eastville Park entries in a prestigious competition that pays $3000 in prize money to the winner.

Camera Icon The Autumn Shorn Junior Champion ram was exhibited by Grantly and Elise Mullan, of Qualierup West stud in Wickepin, pictured with their children Hugh, 11, Isla, 9, and Will 15. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Their autumn shorn Quailerup West medium wool Merino ram was sashed with the junior champion ram title.

Mr Michael said the under 1 1/2 years 21 micron Merino had good size and structure that carried a big barrel of great wool.

Overall, numbers were down on last year, but stud participants were confident things would pick up for the good of the industry.