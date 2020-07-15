Drop in volume drives slight rise

Processor grids were lower across the country last week.

Over east, prices eased from more than $9/kg with some processors back to around $8.50/kg.

Saleyard prices were stronger, driven by a sharp decrease in volume after the previous week’s heavy decline in prices.

In WA, V&V Walsh lowered its mutton grids to $5.20/kg, in line with WAMMCO, but held its crossbred lamb price at $8.20/kg.

A few WA processors are still not operating, lowering demand.

Goat markets were generally weaker last week. Liveweight prices on the east coast eased about 20¢ in NSW, while Victorian bids were unchanged. Depots are now quoting anywhere from $3/kg to $4.20/kg liveweight — but it’s a very tight criteria set to get the upper end of the price range.

Processor demand is patchy.

Cattle markets were stable last week, with the exception of Bindaree lowering feedlot prices by 10¢.

In the NT, Rum Jungle increased its grids by 10¢. QLD and NSW processor prices were stable.

Live export orders for China are getting frequent updates.

Napparoy Ag is looking for Wagyu Feeder Steers with fullbloods bid at $1750, purebreds at $1670 and F2-F3 $1600 in QLD.

Nathan Gibbon Livestock is paying $1300 for Red Angus heifers.

Processor prices (east coast): 100 day grain fed (HGP free): steers $7 (nc), heifers $6.95 (nc).

Grass fed: steers $6.30 (nc), heifers $6.20 (nc). Cows $5.65 (nc). Bulls $5.60 (nc).

Queensland live exports: Qld feeder steers $3.20, heifers $2.80.

Vic/NSW live exports: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2000, Holstein (+200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200 per head + gst, Red Angus $1,300.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: $4.20 (nc), Black Angus British X: $4.05 (nc), British/Euro/Flatback X: $3.70 (nc).

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: $4.20 (nc). British, Euro X, Flat Back: $3.85 (nc)

NT liveweight prices unchanged. Cows $1.90 (+$0.10). Bulls $1.60 (+$0.10). Buffalo $1.20 (+$0.10).

