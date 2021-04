Rodeo fans gathered to enjoy the thrills and spills at the inaugural Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo on Sunday at Boyup Brook.

Rodeo fans enjoyed some of WA’s best competitors performing in their specialities of rough stock riding, barrel racing and all the roping events.

Double Barrel Entertainment co-ordinator Mark Kestel said the successful Easter rodeo would return next year with some new ideas to invigorate the sport and bring back the fans.

The Harvey Dickson Rodeo will be held on October 31.

Camera Icon Junior rodeo competitors Josh Gilham, 11, Coby McCarthy, 10, and Koha Wilke, 10. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon Candence Bolsenbrock, 12, rodeo mini princess Aliyah Jacklin, 10, and Alexis Watts, 11. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Pilbara cowboy Xaiver Cox, 16, and Kimberley bull rider Jefferey Benning. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Michael Tatnell, of Arthur River, Cody Meade, of Donnybrook, and Erin Lysaght, of Donnybrook. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Claudia Gutzeit, of Busselton, Darne Wilde, of Busselton, and Prue and Neil Roberts, of Dunsborough. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon Perth rodeo fans included Keith Lapsconbe, Colin Lynch and Paddy McGuinness. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Perth fans Leanne Snyder, Laura Koedyls, Rachel Laurence and Louise Curtin. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman