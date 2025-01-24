Katanning-based Carenda Angus stud co-principal Matt Kitchen and his team will offer 35 quality Angus bulls in their 7th annual on- property sale on January 20, at Katanning.

The “successful” Helmsman sale format will again be conducted by Elders in an easy and relaxed manner which has been proven beneficial for all.

Mr Kitchen said past sales had often been reliable for clients to secure the right bull for them.

“We continue to follow our breeding goals of producing moderate and docile females made for longevity, while not losing out on performance,” he said.

“The sale line-up will be represented by a good mix of AI and homebred sires.

“Some of the standout sires represented include Millah Murrah Rembrandt R48, Sitz Stellar 726D, Myers Fair N Square and Carenda Roper R51.”

Mr Kitchen said Rembrandt had outstanding proven pedigree, with first-drop sons on offer.

“Rembrandt’s sire, MM Paratrooper needs no introduction, being one of the highest used bulls across Australia in the last five years,” he said.

“On Rembrandt’s dam’s side, there is bulls such as Te Mania Emperor and Hingaia 469 who we believe are some of the most influential bulls used in Australia.”

Mr Kitchen said sire Sitz Stellar had been widely used and was well proven as a lower birth-weight option with tremendous phenotype.

“We have first-drop sons that will be sure to catch the eye,” he said.

“This sale will be Carenda Roper’s second crop of bulls to come through and they just continue to impress.

“This homebred sire is a son of Musgrave Stunner and has been used in our herd to help moderate while adding thickness and longevity — his mother was productive at 12 years of age.”

Mr Kitchen said the sale bulls had been challenged throughout the last two years of well-below average rainfall and pastures.

“Their evenness throughout the catalogue has been a steadfast testament of our breeding program,” he said.

Inspections are welcome any time or on sale day from 10.30am, with lunch provided at 12pm and the sale starting at 1pm.

All bulls have been vaccinated with 7in1, Pestigard and Ultra Vac.